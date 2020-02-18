Turkey acquits defendants in controversial 2013 Gezi Park protest trial

Istanbul, Turkey (CNN) A Turkish court acquitted defendants Tuesday over the 2013 protests in Istanbul's Gezi Park -- a high-profile trial criticized by rights groups as part of the government's crackdown on dissenting voices.

The defendants included the businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala who, along with two others, was facing a life sentence for allegedly attempting to overthrow the government.

Seven of the 16 defendants in the case are living abroad and were being tried in absentia. Arrest warrants against those seven have been lifted, and they are expected to be officially acquitted if they return to Turkey.

Turkish philanthropist, Osman Kavala, pictured during a press conference in Belgium in December, 2014.

The court ordered the release of Kavala, who has been held in pre-trial detention since November 2017. He has always maintained that he took part in a peaceful demonstration to save the green space in central Istanbul from developers.

In December last year, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Kavala had been arbitrarily detained. Amnesty International said the case was part of the government's "relentless crackdown on dissenting voices."

