Turkey acquits defendants in controversial 2013 Gezi Park protest trial

By Jomana Karadsheh and Sheena McKenzie, CNN

Updated 9:05 AM ET, Tue February 18, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Anti-goverment protestors unfurl the Turkish national flag during a demonstration in Gezi Park on June 13, 2013
Anti-goverment protestors unfurl the Turkish national flag during a demonstration in Gezi Park on June 13, 2013

Istanbul, Turkey (CNN)A Turkish court acquitted defendants Tuesday over the 2013 protests in Istanbul's Gezi Park -- a high-profile trial criticized by rights groups as part of the government's crackdown on dissenting voices.

The defendants included the businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala who, along with two others, was facing a life sentence for allegedly attempting to overthrow the government.
Seven of the 16 defendants in the case are living abroad and were being tried in absentia. Arrest warrants against those seven have been lifted, and they are expected to be officially acquitted if they return to Turkey.
Turkish philanthropist, Osman Kavala, pictured during a press conference in Belgium in December, 2014.
Turkish philanthropist, Osman Kavala, pictured during a press conference in Belgium in December, 2014.
The court ordered the release of Kavala, who has been held in pre-trial detention since November 2017. He has always maintained that he took part in a peaceful demonstration to save the green space in central Istanbul from developers.
    In December last year, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Kavala had been arbitrarily detained. Amnesty International said the case was part of the government's "relentless crackdown on dissenting voices."
    Read More
    Following Tuesday's verdict, Amnesty International campaigner for Turkey, Milena Buyum, expressed her "huge relief" on Twitter. "What was clear to the entire world was also the conclusion of the court," she wrote.
    Similarly, Istanbul's Mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, wrote on Twitter that the "acquittal of all the defendants in the Gezi Park trial is a true source of joy, and restores trust in the Turkish judicial system."

    What were the 2013 protests about?

    The Gezi Park protests almost seven years ago began over a plan to turn a small park in central Istanbul into a shopping mall.
    Members of the Taksim Solidarity Platform celebrate outside the courthouse in Silivri on Tuesday.
    Members of the Taksim Solidarity Platform celebrate outside the courthouse in Silivri on Tuesday.
    Conservationists and campaigners held sit-ins in and around the park, which were broken up by