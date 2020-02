(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- President Trump went on a pardoning spree with commutations for convicted white-collar criminals and the former Illinois governor accused of attempting to sell a US Senate seat.

-- China is monitoring everyone who bought fever medicine in the province of Hubei, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

-- South Carolina first grader Faye Swetlik died from asphyxiation hours after she was abducted from her home last week, a county coroner said.

-- An airline passenger says she's hurt after her reclined seat was repeatedly punched. She asked for help but says she was "scared to death" by the flight attendant's reaction.