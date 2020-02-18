(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- President Trump went on a pardoning spree with commutations for convicted white-collar criminals and the former Illinois governor accused of attempting to sell a US Senate seat.
-- China is monitoring everyone who bought fever medicine in the province of Hubei, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.
-- South Carolina first grader Faye Swetlik died from asphyxiation hours after she was abducted from her home last week, a county coroner said.
-- An airline passenger says she's hurt after her reclined seat was repeatedly punched. She asked for help but says she was "scared to death" by the flight attendant's reaction.
-- Conservative media personality Kaitlin Bennett didn't announce she was visiting Ohio University. But hundreds of students showed up to protest her appearance.
-- Another royal couple announced their divorce. This time it's Queen Elizabeth II's nephew who is splitting with his wife.
-- Sharon Osbourne is no longer "in the red" as she rocks a dramatic white-hair transformation.
-- A Medieval "Black Death" mass grave was uncovered in the English countryside.
-- A cat shot through the head with an arrow is recovering after surgery. His rescuers named him Cupid.