Did dinosaur blood run hot or cold? Their eggshells may hold a clue

(CNN) The image of cold-blooded, scaly, reptilian dinosaurs imprinted in our imaginations by movies like "Jurassic Park" may never have existed.

Now, new research from Yale University suggests that the blood that coursed through their giant frames would have been warm, rather than the cold-blooded creatures we traditionally assumed them to be. The findings come from an analysis of fossilized eggshells.

"Dinosaurs sit at an evolutionary point between birds, which are warm-blooded, and reptiles, which are cold-blooded," said Robin Dawson, who conducted the research while she was a doctoral student in geology and geophysics at Yale. "Our results suggest that all major groups of dinosaurs had warmer body temperatures than their environment."

The researchers tested eggshell fossils from a Troodon, a small, meat-eating therapod (the same family as the T-Rex); a duck-billed, plant-eating dinosaur called a Maiasaura; and a Megaloolithus, a sauropod known for its huge size.