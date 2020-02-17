Charles Portis, author of 'True Grit,' dies at 86

(CNN) Charles Portis, best known as the author of the novel "True Grit," died Monday, according to his brother.

Portis' brother, Jonathan Portis, told CNN he passed away in a hospice in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was 86 years old.

In 2012, Charles Portis was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Funeral services are set for next Tuesday, February 25, at Second Presbyterian Church in Little Rock.

Portis was a journalist before he wrote fiction

Portis was born in El Dorado, Arkansas, on December 28, 1933, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas . He was raised in various towns in southern Arkansas throughout his childhood.

Read More