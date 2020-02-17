14-year-old boy charged with attempted deliberate homicide after allegedly hitting police officer with car

(CNN) A Montana police officer was taken to the hospital Saturday after being hit by a car driven by a 14-year-old boy, according to a news release from the Billings Police Department.

Five teenage girls were also in the car, the release said. The boy has been charged with attempted deliberate homicide and was remanded to youth services.

Police did not release a name, but said the officer is a 35-year-old with six years of service at the Billings Police Department.

The officer was transported to a local medical facility with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries which required surgery, according to the release.

The incident took place early Saturday morning, the release said. The teen was stopped at 1:12 a.m. local time after fleeing officers multiple times the previous evening.

Read More