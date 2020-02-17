A police officer working security at Walmart tried to stop a shoplifter. He was shot multiple times

By Hollie Silverman, CNN

Updated 1:59 AM ET, Mon February 17, 2020

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a shoplifter who shot an off-duty police officer inside a Ferguson Walmart Sunday night.

(CNN)An off-duty Ferguson police officer was shot multiple times when he confronted a shoplifter at a Walmart in the Missouri city Sunday night, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

The 35-year-old officer was working security in the Walmart on West Florissant Avenue and was in full uniform when he approached the shoplifter around 7:11 p.m. local time, the St. Louis County Police Department said in a news release.
The shoplifter pulled out a firearm and discharged it, striking the officer multiple times, the release said.
The officer, who has 2 1/2 years of law enforcement experience, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
    Police believe the suspect fled the scene in a car, the department said.
    The Ferguson Police Department asked the St. Louis County Police Department to assist with the response. The latter is leading the investigation, which remains active at this time.

    CNN's Alta Spells contributed to this report