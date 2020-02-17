Presidents Day 2020: What's open and closed

(CNN) For many Americans, Presidents Day has become synonymous to a day of big savings as many retailers roll out their winter clearance sales.

But the third Monday of every February is a day to remember the nation's presidents, especially the first one. In fact, the day's official name is Washington's Birthday after President George Washington, whose birth date was February 22, 1732.

While the federal holiday allows many of us a long weekend to get some extra errands in, it also means a variety of services will be closed. Check this list to see what's open and closed on February 17, 2020.

Most banks are closed

Most banks follow the holiday schedule of the Federal Reserve System, so they will be closed. That includes most Bank of America, Chase and Wells Fargo bank locations. But if you need to take out some cash, ATMs will be operating. Investors will also need to pause any trading as the stock market and bond market are closed.

