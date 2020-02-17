6-year-old girl attacked by a mountain lion saved by adult who punched it in the ribs

(CNN) A 6-year-old girl is recovering from minor injuries after a suspected mountain lion attacked her at a California Park. WIldlife officials are now searching for the animal.

The attack happened Sunday morning, when a group that included the victim, her parents and several other adults and young children were hiking on a trail at the Rancho San Antonio County Park in Santa Clara County, California.

One of the adults punched the mountain lion, which was believed to be about 160 pounds, in the ribs, CNN affiliate KGO reported . The rest of the group made loud noises and scared it away.

A park ranger quickly provided first aid to the child, a Midpeninsula Regional Open Space news release said.

The attack happened close to the parking lot