Missing Milwaukee woman and two daughters found dead in a garage

(CNN) A Milwaukee woman and her two daughters, who went missing earlier this month, were found dead in a garage Sunday, authorities said.

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for Amarah Banks, 26, and her daughters Zaniya Ivery, 5, and Camaria Banks, 4, after Banks was reported missing by her family on February 9.

Arzel Ivery, Banks' boyfriend, was taken into custody in Memphis Saturday, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said during a news conference.

Ivery, 25, is being held in Memphis on a charge of fugitive from justice without a warrant, according to Shelby County Jail records. He has not been charged in connection with the deaths, Morales said.

