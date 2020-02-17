(CNN) A weather radar in Key West, Florida, exploded in a wave of hundreds of red, orange, and green dots early Monday morning.

📡 Key West radar has had a busy night, but not because of weather! The most impressive display of migratory birds so far this year occurred overnight. This product shows biological targets in green/yellow flying north over the Keys. Showers/rain are depicted in darker blues. 🐦 pic.twitter.com/V2PJfucxJA — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) February 17, 2020

It would have been quite a storm, if the activity wasn't almost completely due to migrating birds.

The birds showed up on the radar in green and yellow. Rain was visible on the radar in darker blue colors, according to the Twitter post.

The National Weather Service wrote in a separate tweet that this activity is typical during this time of year, as birds migrate back to their homes after flying South for winter.

Curious Twitter users wanted to know what types of birds were showing up on the radar, but the National Weather Service could only narrow it down to 118 possibilities.

