150-foot flames shoot from ruptured gas line in Corpus Christi, Texas

(CNN) Fire and rescue officials converged on the scene of a ruptured gas line in Texas that was shooting 150-foot flames into the air Monday morning, Corpus Christi Deputy Fire Chief Richie Quintero said.

While there are no reported injuries or fatalities, traffic is being diverted as officials work to determine whether to extinguish the fire or let it burn itself out, Quintero said. Officials do not know who the line belongs to yet, Quintero said.

Police have shut down Interstate 37 in both directions and advised residents in the area to "shelter in place" as flames spew from the ruptured gas line, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department's twitter page.

"PD is shutting down IH 37 in both directions between Port and Up River road. Please use caution and if possible use a different route," one of the tweets read.

Traffic was diverted away from the ruptured gas line on Monday morning in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Video from the scene shows other structures near the blaze have caught fire as well. Police advise they will update as more information becomes available.