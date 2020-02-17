More than 75 years later, California will officially apologize for mistreating Japanese Americans

(CNN)On February 19, 1942, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt gave the Secretary of War the authority to evacuate to designated military areas anyone deemed a US security threat.
For about the next four years, more than 100,000 people of Japanese origin -- most of them US citizens -- were forcibly removed from their homes and incarcerated in concentration camps across the country during World War II.
Almost 80 years later, California will apologize formally to Japanese Americans for its role in what became the largest single forced relocation in US history.
The California state assembly is expected to approve a resolution later this week apologizing for supporting the "unjust exclusion, removal, and incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II, and for its failure to support and defend the civil rights and civil liberties of Japanese Americans during this period."
"Given recent national events, it is all the more important to learn from the mistakes of the past and to ensure that such an assault on freedom will never again happen to any community in the United States," the resolution reads.
Legislator wants California to own up to its actions
Every year since he's been in the California Legislature, Democratic State Assemblyman Albert Muratsuchi has introduced a bill to mark February 19 as a day to remember those affected by Japanese internment.
But this time around, he wanted his state to do more than just remember.
"I wanted to do something different and have California lead by example," Muratsuchi told the Pacific Citizen, the newspaper of the Japanese American Citizens League.
"While our nation's capital is hopelessly divided along party lines and President Trump is putting immigrant families and children in cages, the California Legislature with HR 77 will be issuing an official, bipartisan measure for its own actions taken that led to the incarceration of over 120,000 loyal Americans of Japanese ancestry behind barbed wire."
Muratsuchi introduced the resolution last month, along with Anthony Rendon and Marie Waldron. The bill also lists Ed Chau, David Chiu, Todd Gloria and Phil Ting as co-authors.
The resolution outlines California's history
The resolution recounts California's history and actions taken by state leaders leading up to the removal and incarceration of people of Japanese ancestry.
Even before Roosevelt issued his executive order, California's legislature had already approved policies targeting Japanese Americans -- and continued to do so after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.