More than 75 years later, California will officially apologize for mistreating Japanese Americans

(CNN) On February 19, 1942, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt gave the Secretary of War the authority to evacuate to designated military areas anyone deemed a US security threat.

For about the next four years, more than 100,000 people of Japanese origin -- most of them US citizens -- were forcibly removed from their homes and incarcerated in concentration camps across the country during World War II.

Almost 80 years later, California will apologize formally to Japanese Americans for its role in what became the largest single forced relocation in US history

The California state assembly is expected to approve a resolution later this week apologizing for supporting the "unjust exclusion, removal, and incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II, and for its failure to support and defend the civil rights and civil liberties of Japanese Americans during this period."

"Given recent national events, it is all the more important to learn from the mistakes of the past and to ensure that such an assault on freedom will never again happen to any community in the United States," the resolution reads.

