A black college student was handcuffed facedown in the snow and threatened with a gun to his head by law enforcement who had the wrong guy, lawsuit says

(CNN) Jaylan Butler, a black student at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois, filed a lawsuit against several police officers and sheriff's deputies alleging he was wrongfully detained after being mistaken for a suspect.

The lawsuit, filed January 21 in US District Court for the Central District of Illinois, says that Butler was stopped by police and placed in handcuffs on February 24, 2019, near a rest stop off I-80 in East Moline, Illinois.

East Moline Police Officer Travis Staes, Hampton Police Officer Ethan Bush, Rock Island County Sheriff's Deputy Jack Asquini, Rock Island County Sheriff's Deputy Pena, whose first name not listed, and two John Does are all named as defendants in the filing.

A statement from Rock Island County Sheriff Gerald Bustos says his office was unaware of the incident prior to being served with the lawsuit on January 27, 2020. In the statement, Bustos said that a preliminary fact-finding mission concluded that Deputies Pena and Asquini had arrived at the scene after Butler had been detained by officers from other agencies, and had only "brief interaction" with Butler. Bustos says in the statement that he believes the allegations against deputies Pena and Asquini are "without merit."

CNN has reached out to the Hampton Police Department, Officer Bush, and East Moline Police Officer Staes for a response to the allegations in the lawsuit and has not yet heard back.

