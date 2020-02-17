Amie Harwick, sex therapist and ex-fiancée of Drew Carey, was killed. Police arrested an ex-boyfriend in connection with her death

(CNN) Amie Harwick, a Hollywood sex therapist and ex-fiancée of comedian Drew Carey, was killed over the weekend, Los Angeles police said. An ex-boyfriend has been arrested as a suspect in her death, police said.

Harwick, 38, was found unresponsive in her home early Saturday with injuries consistent with a fall, according to a statement from the LAPD.

Police responded to reports of a "woman screaming" in Harwick's Hollywood Hills neighborhood, the statement said. They met Harwick's roommate in the street, who told them Harwick was being assaulted inside the home.

Officers found Harwick on the ground beneath a third-story balcony. She was "gravely injured" and unresponsive, LAPD said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported her to a local hospital, where she later died, the statement said.

Read More