Johnson urged to fire adviser who has voiced support for eugenics

London (CNN) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing calls to fire an adviser who has previously suggested that black Americans have lower IQs than white Americans and has voiced support for compulsory contraception to prevent a "permanent underclass."

Andrew Sabisky, a 27-year-old self-described "superforecaster" was hired by Johnson's most senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, who advertised earlier this year for "weirdos and misfits with odd skills" to work alongside him.

"Vaccination laws give it a precedent, I would argue."

At the daily briefing for UK political journalists on Monday, a government spokesman repeatedly refused to say whether Johnson shared Sabisky's views on eugenics, the selective breeding of humans. "The Prime Minister's views on a range of subjects are well-publicized and documented," the spokesman said, according to the PA Media news agency.

Sabisky has not commented on his past writings since they were revealed by the UK's Times newspaper on Saturday, save to retweet the Times article.

Johnson faced calls from his own side to ditch Sabisky. "Cannot believe No 10 has refused to comment on Andrew Sabisky. I don't know him from a bar of soap, but don't think we'd get on," wrote a Conservative MP, Caroline Noakes, on Twitter. "Must be no place in Government for the views he's expressed," she said.

Since Johnson entered Downing Street last summer, his opponents have been concerned at the influence Cummings would have over the government. Critics say that Cummings, widely considered to have been the mastermind behind the successful 2016 Brexit campaign, has a brutal political style and fear that he is willing to run over anyone who stands in the way of his radical political agenda. Former colleagues say that he is a "Grade-A political rottweiler" and that "everyone who is on the opposing side should be astonishingly frightened."

Cummings has