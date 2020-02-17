15 random ways to be kind

Walk a neighbor's dogs for free as often as you can. (It's good for your physical health, too.) Shutterstock

Bake cookies and deliver them to your elderly neighbor, a nursing home, or the nurses and doctors at your local hospital. CNN

A random act of kindness can be as simple as giving someone your place in line. Philip Pacheco/Getty Images

Volunteer at a soup kitchen on the weekends as often as you can. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Buy supplies for the teachers at your local schools -- even if you don't have kids who go there. Shutterstock

Reach out and Facetime with an old friend or family member you haven't seen in months (or years!). ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images

Volunteer at your local Humane Society or vet's office. John Moore/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Buy food for your local homeless shelter (but check to see what they need first). Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Send letters of appreciation to soldiers stationed around the world. US Embassy in Iraq/AFP/Getty Images

Volunteer to read to children at your local library or tutor at your nearest elementary school. Shutterstock

Volunteer or donate to animal rescue groups. Silvio Carrillo/CNN/

Offer free babysitting services for a friend or volunteer at the nearest "Mother's Day Out." Shutterstock

Send several colleagues a note of appreciation. (Sure, you can text them -- but try writing some too, OK?)

Hold an umbrella for a hard-working civil servant. Or just give your umbrella away! Viewer photo/WBMA