'Love Island' pays tribute to British television presenter Caroline Flack

London (CNN) The hit British reality show "Love Island" paid tribute to British television presenter Caroline Flack when it returned to screens on Monday. It had been pulled from schedules over the weekend following the announcement of her death.

Foregoing the show's theme music, its narrator Iain Stirling voiced the start of the program. "We are all absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a much loved member of our Love Island family, has passed away," he said.

The 40-year-old former host "Love Island" host died by suicide at her northeast London apartment as she awaited trial for an alleged assault of her boyfriend.

"Like many of you right now we are trying to come to terms what has come to happen," Stirling added, his voice breaking at points.

"Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun times we had making our favorite show. You were a true friend to me. I'm gonna miss you Cass."

Read More