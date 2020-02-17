Show off your inner superhero with the Marvel x Toms collection

Whether you're all about Tony Stark (aka Iron Man), Bruce Banner (aka the Hulk) or Natalia Alianovna Romanova (aka Black Widow), there is something to love about the shoe brand Toms collaborating with Marvel on a brand-new, limited-edition collection.

The Marvel x Toms collection features styles for fans of all ages, so everyone can channel their inner superhero. Among our favorites is the new twist on its signature slip-on, the shoe that started it all for the company, which features comic book favorites like Iron Man, Captain America and the Hulk.

Even the footbed is used to show your fandom, displaying a black backdrop with the special Marvel x Toms logo inside.

Multi Marvel Comic Pop Print Women's Classics ($64.95; toms.com)

Multi Marvel Comic Pop Printed Men's Classics ($64.95; toms.com)

Multi Marvel Comic Pop Print Youth Classics ($40.95; toms.com)

Multi Marvel Comic Pop Print Tiny Toms Classics ($34.95; toms.com)

Then there's also these low Trvl Lite sneakers, which are available in both black and red for women, and feature stamped classic logos of Marvel superheroes across every surface, making it a slightly more subtle nod to your love of these characters. You'll also find a Marvel tab on the back that provides an extra hidden design element.

Black Marvel Logos Print Women's Trvl Lite Low Sneakers ($84.95; toms.com)

Red Marvel Logos Print Women's Trvl Lite Low Sneakers ($84.95; toms.com)

For the men, the Trvl Lite is available in not just black, but in high-top navy as well.

Black Marvel Logos Printed Men's Trvl Lite Low Sneakers ($94.95; toms.com)

Navy Marvel Logos Printed Men's Trvl Lite High Sneakers ($99.95; toms.com)

Best of all though, Toms donates $1 for every $3 it makes, so it's safe to say buying from this collection will not only make you look like a superhero, but feel like you're doing your part to better the world like them, too. You can check out the full Marvel x Toms collection here.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.