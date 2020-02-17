The best Presidents Day sales: 150+ deals to shop today

Another long weekend, another set of sales to shop — and these deals are worthy of the highest office in the land. Presidents Day weekend means dozens of discounts on everything you've been waiting to buy, from mattresses and kitchen appliances to fashion, furniture and electronics.

The sales listed below have our vote, so spend this Presidents Day picking up new stuff. You could even say it's your patriotic duty to take advantage of these low prices from your favorite brands and retailers.

Major retailers

The ultimate online retailer is always running some standout deals on your favorite products. Peruse this page to score the best savings this weekend. Bed Bath & Beyond : Take up to 50% off everything from air fryers and Instant Pots to towels and bedding at the Presidents Day Sale.

Take an extra 50% off your Home Sale purchase of $50 or more. Macy's: With nearly 200,000 items on sale, Macy's is pulling out all the stops for Presidents Day. Browse through clothes, jewelry and more and save with this holiday sale.

: Tech, furniture, mattresses, appliances and more are all on sale through February 26. Target : Save on a wide variety of products with Target's all-encompassing Presidents Day sale. Through Monday, there are deals across all categories including 20% off furniture and bedding, 20% off fashion brands and more.

Presidents Day rollbacks are under way at Walmart. Shop special pricing on nearly 2,000 items, including electronics, home goods and more Wayfair: Spruce up your home with up to 70% off at Wayfair's Presidents Day Blowout.

Tech & electronics

HP : Take 5% off select PCs and monitors $599+ with code 5PDS2020 , and take 10% off select PCs and monitors $999+ with code 10PDS2020 .

Take 25% off when you file online. Lenovo : Save on ThinkPad laptops like the X1 Carbon, a multimode laptop like the Flex 14 and even a Legion Y50 15".

Buy one of Phonesoap's sanitizers, get another free with . Rosetta Stone : Learn a new language with a Lifetime subscription for $199.

Score up to 50% off select 2019 QLED 4K TVs like a 75" Q60R, down to $1,499.99 from $2,999.99. Skagen : Save $50 on the recently announced Falster 3, and score at Falster 2 for $99.

This vibrant 50" V-Series 4K UHD TV is just $289.99 for Presidents Day. It boasts features including HDR, Dolby Vision, Apple AirPlay and Smartcast 3.0. Zagg: Take 25% off phone cases, screen protectors, power banks and more.

Fashion & beauty

Abercrombie & Fitch : Sale items are up to 50% off, plus orders over $75 ship free.

Creators Club members (it's free to join!) save an extra 40% on clearance items with . Aerie : All bikini tops and bottoms are buy one get one free, and bras and bralettes are 50% off.

Select spring styles are 25% off. American Eagle : Everything, including jeans and joggers, is 25% to 50% off for a limited time.

Take 40% off your purchase with through February 15. Anthropologie : Take an extra 50% off all sale items (discount will be applied in cart).

Get 20% off orders up to $400 and 25% off orders above $400 with . Banana Republic: Everything on site is 40% off, plus get free 2-3 day shipping when you spend $100+ with promo code BRSHIP.

Ban.do : Cozy up with your beau while wearing new loungewear, now 25% off with code UNWIND through February 16.

Cozy up with your beau while wearing new loungewear, now 25% off with through February 16. Bare Necessities : Bras are 40% off at the Top Drawer Event.

Take up to 70% off thousands of items for Presidents Day. Boohoo : Everything is up to 80% off, plus take an extra 10% off with promo code EXTRA .

Take 30% off sitewide, and 40% off sale items. Plus, everything ships free. Carbon38 : Take 30% off the entire activewear site with promo code SALE30 .

Take 20% off the iconic workwear brand's clearance styles with . Chico's : Take up to 50% off select full-price styles in the Presidents Day sale.

Use promo for an extra 40% off all sale styles. Clinique : Score a full-size eyeliner with any mascara purchase in honor of National Lash Day.

Take 25% off your purchase with . Cole Haan : Select on-sale shoes are an extra 40% off with promo code EXTRA40 .

Columbia : Members get an extra 20% off sale items in the Winter Sale.

Save big on second-quality bags and wallets in the Sample Sale. DSW : Snag 20% off boots and booties for the season with promo code CUTIEBOOTIE .

Take 40% off your purchase, plus free shipping, no promo code required. Express : Everything is 40% off in honor of the holiday.

The sale section is an extra 25% off with . Forever 21 : Take 25% off your purchase of 5+ items, 20% off your purchase of 4 items and 15% off your purchase of 3 items at this Buy More, Save More event with code PREZ .

Take 30% off your purchase with . Gap : Everything on site is 30% to 50% off, while all tees and sweaters are 50% off.

Take 60% off new frames with or buy one get one free with . H&M : Take 25% off purchases of $200+, 20% off orders $100+, and 10% off $50 or more, plus free shipping, with code 3598.

Take 50% to 60% over 500 sweats, tees, underwear, bras, sleepwear and more. Hot Topic : All the store's pop culture-inspired items are buy one get one free in the clearance section.

Shop for a new suit up to 40% off sitewide at the President's Day Sale. J.Crew : Take an extra 50% off all sale styles, plus 30% off almost everything else with promo code WEEKEND .

Jachs : Save up to 75% sitewide at the Winter Sale with promo code WNTR .

Take an extra 30% off purchases of $100+ and an extra 25% off all purchases under $100, plus an extra 10% off select home items. Kate Spade : Get up to 60% off sale items and 25% off full-price styles with code LONGWKND .

Snag up to 70% off clearance items, including cold-weather styles that will keep you warm for the rest of winter. L'Occitane : Get a three-piece gift free with any $45 purchase using promo code LOVE .

Take up to 40% off your order, plus free shipping, with . Levi's : Take 30% off sitewide and an extra 50% off sale items with promo code CHERRYTREE .

Score an exclusive sunglasses case when you spend $75+, a beach pack on orders $200+, or a beach towel blanket with $500+ purchases through the long weekend. Lively : Get a free Leopard Scrunchie Set with every order through February 17.

All tops are 40% off and sale styles are an extra 50% off at the The All Weekend Long(er) Sale. Madewell : Shop the Insiders Event, where rewards members can score at least 15% off.

Take up to 50% off over 400 outdoor-ready items at the End of Season Sale. Men's Warehouse : Dress and casual shirts are 4 for $125 for Presidents Day.

Enjoy up to 50% off clothing, handbags, accessories and more during the Presidents Day Sale. ModCloth: Take 25% off all styles on site, including sale.

Clear the Rack is back with an extra 25% off over 22,000 clearance items. Oakley : Outdoor-ready apparel and accessories are 50% off.

Jeans and tees are 40% off for Presidents Day. Original Penguin : Snag an extra 40% off men's apparel at the Presidential Sale.

Take 40% off your Perry Ellis purchase. Prana : Take 60% off all sale styles over the weekend.

Take up to 70% off exclusive styles for two days only at the Private Sale. Ralph Lauren : Take an extra 40% off select styles at the End of Season Sale.

Save 30% sitewide with for Presidents Day. Sephora : Score beauty buys for up to 50% off at Sephora's massive sale.

Buy Baby Yoda merch and more with 25% off your purchase at the Friends and Family Savings Event with . Skinstore : Score up to 30% off skin care with promo code COUNTDOWN.

Styles in the End of Season Sale are up to 40% off, plus free shipping. Sperry : Take an extra 30% off over 450 sale styles with promo code PRES30 .

Tillys : Take an extra 50% off select clothing and accessories and 30% off select shoes at the Presidents Day Weekend Sale.

Select styles are an extra 25% off at the End of Season Sale with . Too Faced : Take 25% off all foundation and concealers with promo code FACE25 .

Torrid's entire clearance section is buy one get one free for Presidents Day. Uniqlo : Outerwear, innerwear, sweats, tops, bottoms and more are marked down this weekend, and all orders ship free.

Score an extra 25% off outlet orders of $100 or more with . Urban Outfitters : Get new jeans with 30% off BDG denim for men and women.

Shop beloved bags in fun patterns with 25% off sitewide. Vince Camuto : Save up to 70% on select styles in the Winter Sale.

Home & health

AllModern : Snag an extra 15% off thousands of home goods at this Presidents Day clearance event.

Take 15% off all mattresses, plus 20% off bedding, bath and spa items with . Amerisleep : Take $250 off any mattress with promo code PRES250 .

Enjoy 15% off storewide, plus take 20% off orders $1,999, 25% off orders $2,999, and 30% off orders $3,999. No promo codes are needed, and everything ships free. Avocado : Save $200 on every eco-friendly mattress through February 24 with promo code FLAG200 .

Take 20% off sitewide and score two free Cloud pillows with . Birch Lane : Score an extra 15% off tons of decor, plus get free shipping with promo code GEORGE .

Get 15% off Brooklinen's popular bedding, bath items, loungewear and more with 15% sitewide. Brooklyn Bedding: Take 25% off sitewide with code PRESIDENTS25.

Casper : Take 10% off any order that includes a mattress through February 17.

Take 25% off the Chill mattress, plus snag two free pillows and a free sheet set. Crane & Canopy : Enjoy up to 70% off bedding and home decor at the Mega Sale.

When you buy a Pod mattress during the Presidents Day Sale, you'll also get a free accessory. Gravity Blankets : Use code LOVE at checkout for 15% off these acclaimed weighted blankets and throws.

Take up to $200 off your mattress, plus score two free Dream pillows, during the Presidents Day Sale. Home Depot : Appliances, bathroom buys, storage solutions and more are on sale now.

Shop furniture, decor and more with up to 75% off. Joss & Main : Furnish your home with up to 70% off sitewide during The Sale of the Season.

Get up to $400 off mattresses, plus 20% off accessories, at the Presidents Day Sale. Lovesac : Cuddle up to your love with up to 30% off Sactionals and 25% off big puffy Sacs at the Presidents Day Sale.

Enjoy Presidents Day savings on kitchen appliances, bathroom upgrades, tools and more. Mattress Firm: Save up to $600 on a new mattress at the Presidents Day sale.

Minted : Use code ENGAGED25 for 25% off all save-the-date cards through February 17.

Get a new mattress with 20% off sitewide using . Nectar : Take up to $100 off any mattress for Presidents Day.

Get up to $500 in savings, including $300 on select mattresses and $200 on select bundles. Paravel : Use promo code WKND20 to take 20% off purchases of $100+

Take up to 60% off bedding, decor and more, plus use for free shipping Pier 1 : Through February 18, save up to 30% off with code SAVEMORE at Pier 1's site.

For one day only, score up to 70% off sitewide. Purple : Take up to $350 off a mattress and a Sleep Bundle at Purple's Presidents Day Sale.

Take 30% off Primary Goods' famed comforter with . Riley Home : Take 20% off sitewide for Presidents Day.

Take an extra 70% to 80% off tons of rugs, plus free shipping and free returns. Sur La Table : Take up to 70% off cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools, small appliances and more at The Extra Event.

Tempur-Pedic : Save up to $500 on select mattress sets and 30% on any size Tempur-Cloud Mattress.

: Keep warm with 20% off flannel bedding essentials with . The Container Store : Elfa shelving and installations are 30% off.

Nab 15% off sitewide with , or take 20% off orders of $500+ with . Tuft & Needle : Through February 24, you can save $175 on select Tuft & Needle mattresses The Mint and The Hybrid.

Shop up to 70% savings sitewide, plus free shipping over $79+ with . Williams Sonoma: Take 20% off your order, plus free shipping, with promo code WEEKEND.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.