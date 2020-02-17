Nordstrom now has everything you need to pamper your pet

Sure, it always feels good to give a gift to someone you love, whether it be a partner or a parent or a best friend. But isn't there something even better about gifting something special to your pet? Between their wagging tail and eager eyes, you know that a new treat or toy can be everything to them.

Thankfully, Nordstrom has now made giving gifts to your pet (and the people who love them) easier than ever, launching a brand-new pop-up Pet Shop with everything from beds to toys to collars to sweaters. And since it's Nordstrom, of course the picks are extremely stylish. Think cheeky hoodies that read things like "Table scraps" and collars encrusted with pearls.

The only real downside here is that this pet section won't be around forever, as it's set to close April 5. So if you think your dog or cat is due for a little pampering real soon, check out our favorite items from Nordstrom's new pet section below.

Rubber Dipped Dog Socks ($34.99; nordstrom.com)

You can keep paws dry, clean and warm with these socks, which are dipped in rubber and available in rather chic patterns like cheetah print and hot pink.

The Foggy Dog Marine Rope Dog Leash ($59; nordstrom.com)

Give your dog's leash a serious upgrade with this braided nylon option, complete with marine-grade gold hardware.

Lovethybeast Colorblock Hooded Dog Parka ($64; nordstrom.com)

Since you're all bundled up in your coziest coat this time of year, why shouldn't your pet?

Lick Croix Barkling Water Dog Toy ($15.95; nordstrom.com)

If you've got a passion for seltzer, this can of Lick Croix (get it?) will certainly be a joy.

Metallic Puffer Vest ($54; nordstrom.com)

Whether they're a Chihuahua or a Pit Bull mix, your pup will appreciate this puffy coat in silver or deep purple metallic.

Wild & Woofy Kitten Starter Kit ($18; nordstrom.com)

If you're a new cat mom or dad, or just feel like giving your cat an upgrade, this kit comes with a new food bowl, toys and a collar.

Rainbow Tie Dye Cotton Bandana (starting at $18; nordstrom.com)

Bandanas are among the easiest of pet accessories to jazz up your dog's look in a flash.

Collapsible Cat/Dog Bowl ($36; nordstrom.com)

If your dog or cat is your best (and most regular) travel companion, this collapsible bowl will be a lifesaver.

Sriracha Wool Dog Toy ($16; nordstrom.com)

Do you consider yourself a hot sauce connoisseur? Is "Hot Ones" your favorite show at the moment? Then check out this knit bottle of hot sauce that will perk up their playtime.

Saucer Poo Bag Holder ($19.80; nordstrom.com)

It's hard to make a poop bag holder chic, but this one pulls it off.

Rainbow Pom Knit Dog Sweater ($48; nordstrom.com)

This jaunty sweater will make your dog the most stylish in the park. If only it came in human sizes...

Georgie Paws Dog Tent ($48; nordstrom.com)

Whether you've got a shy cat or a dog who gets anxious during storms, let this stylish tent be their refuge.

Wild & Woofy Dog Bath Set ($20; nordstrom.com)

Bath time can be tough, but this kit has everything you need to make it something to look forward to, including a gentle brush, shampoo and drying towel with hand pockets for easy use.

Tommy & Bella Leather Cat Collar ($55; nordstrom.com)

If you've either got an outside cat or one who you're convinced has a stylish streak, this leather collar with 24-karat gold-plated accents comes in trendy collars like sky blue, red and even blush pink. It can most definitely be worn by small dogs, too.

Bella Pet Cave (starting at $50; nordstrom.com)

Some pet tents can throw the vibe of your room completely off. If you're all about aesthetics, you can't get much more elegant than this cone-shaped pet cave.

Human Behavior Expert Dog Hoodie ($45; nordstrom.com)

Keep your best friend cozy in this sweet yet humorous hoodie.

Dog Behavior Expert Hoodie (starting at $80; nordstrom.com)

If you live for matching your dog, it doesn't get much better than this.

Casper Dog Bed (starting at $125; nordstrom.com)

Engineered by the same team behind the internet-famous Casper mattress, gift your buddy one of these if you think they deserve the same comfort as you do.

Imitation Pearl Leather Dog Collar ($39; nordstrom.com)

Audrey Hepburn, who? Put your dog (or cat) in one of these and they'll instantly exude elegance.

Table Scraps Dog Hoodie ($40; nordstrom.com)

For the dog who shamelessly wants to eat everything you do.

Dooty Free Thank You Dog Bags ($12; nordstrom.com)

Modeled after those infamous take-out food bags, this 120-pack will make your walks just a little more fun.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.