Save $129 on an iPad Air, thanks to Woot's Presidents Day sale

Woot is offering quite the deal on the third-generation iPad Air to help celebrate Presidents Day. And yes, this is the 10.5-inch iPad Air that was announced last spring.

It basically takes several features from the previous 10.5-inch iPad Pro and upgrades the second-generation iPad Air.

Either way, you cut it, this is a nicely spec'd tablet, so scoring a 64GB Wi-Fi variant for just $369.99 is sweet. Like, saving $129 sweet. So super, super sweet.

Apple iPad Air 3rd Generation Wi-Fi with 64GB in Silver ($369.99, originally $499; woot.com)

Apple iPad Air 3rd Generation Wi-Fi with 64GB in Gold ($369.99, originally $499; woot.com)

For starters, this iPad Air runs iPadOS, aka the latest version of iOS 13, that's designed for the iPad. It will let you multitask with ease, take advantage of the dock and enjoy a much faster software experience.

It's powered by an Apple-made A12 Bionic Chip with Neural engine which sets aside four cores just for graphics processing. All of this works together to power the 10.5-inch Retina display with True Tone, so the screen will look great in any light.

This iPad keeps a home button, and in turn, you can securely unlock and authenticate payments with Touch ID. You'll also charge the third-generation iPad Air with a lightning port. And yes, it's compatible with the first generation Apple Pencil, so you can take notes, sketch and mark up to your heart's content. You'll be able to use it nearly all day with up to 10 hours of battery.

And you can FaceTime friends and family with ease, thanks to a front facing 7-megapixel camera and also use it to snap selfies. Plus, the rear side features an 8-megapixel lens with an LED flash. Both of these can record video at up to 1080pHD.

Act fast and score a third-generation iPad Air for just $369.99 from Woot.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.