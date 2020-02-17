(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- President Trump's campaign manager deleted a tweet of a photo of Air Force One at the Daytona 500 after users pointed out that the photo was from 2004.
-- Federal prosecutors are looking at whether investors were duped about a Florida company's value, scrutiny that brings the investigation into Lev Parnas closer to Rudy Giuliani.
-- Fourteen out of more than 300 people evacuated and flown back to the US from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan tested positive for novel coronavirus.
-- An off-duty police officer working security at a Walmart in Missouri City was shot multiple times as he tried to stop a shoplifter.
-- A Milwaukee woman and her two daughters were found dead in a garage after going missing earlier this month.
-- Amie Harwick, a sex therapist and ex-fiancée of Drew Carey, was killed. Police arrested an ex-boyfriend as a suspect.
-- Football fans in Germany chanted "Nazis out" as a single fan made offensive noises at a black player and was removed from the game.
-- Team LeBron won the NBA All-Star Game last night, but people are still talking about Chaka Khan's performance of the National Anthem.