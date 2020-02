(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- President Trump's campaign manager deleted a tweet of a photo of Air Force One at the Daytona 500 after users pointed out that the photo was from 2004.

-- Federal prosecutors are looking at whether investors were duped about a Florida company's value, scrutiny that brings the investigation into Lev Parnas closer to Rudy Giuliani.

-- Fourteen out of more than 300 people evacuated and flown back to the US from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan tested positive for novel coronavirus.

-- An off-duty police officer working security at a Walmart in Missouri City was shot multiple times as he tried to stop a shoplifter.