14 children among dozens killed in Cameroon attack, UN says

Yaounde (CNN) At least 14 children were among 22 people killed by armed men in the English-speaking region of Cameroon, a UN official said.

The UN's James Nunan said the attack happened in Ntumbo, a village in northwestern Cameroon on Friday.

Details of the violence emerged Sunday. Nunan told CNN that an unspecified number of residents were injured, including a pregnant woman. He added that at least 600 villagers have since fled the area.

Rignyu Solange, who comes from Ntumbo, said nine members of her family were killed when security forces searching for separatists burned many houses in the village.

"My sister and her family were killed in their sleep as the military torched houses because they suspected that separatist fighters were hiding in the village. I want the perpetrators of this act to be severely punished," Solange told CNN.

