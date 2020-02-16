Two people are dead after getting trapped under an avalanche they accidentally triggered

By Alaa Elassar and Melissa Alonso, CNN

Updated 6:51 PM ET, Sun February 16, 2020

Snow rests on a mountain range in Vail, Colorado, in this file photo from March 2018.
(CNN)Two snowmobilers in Colorado were killed after they were buried in an avalanche they accidentally triggered Saturday afternoon, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said Sunday.

A third person who was snowmobiling with the group in the area of Muddy Pass, north of Vail, was able to free himself and alert authorities, according to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office. The backcountry avalanche forecast in Eagle County is rated considerable, meaning dangerous avalanche conditions were reported in the area.
The avalanche happened below the tree line at an elevation of around 9,800 feet, the avalanche information center said.
Rescue efforts Saturday were suspended overnight because of dangerous weather conditions and for the safety of rescue teams, Eagle County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jessie Porter told CNN.
    Multiple agencies including the Colorado Avalanche Information Center were involved in the search for the two snowmobilers. Their bodies were recovered Sunday.
    Yesterday February 15, three motorized snowbike riders were caught in an avalanche east of Red and White Mountain in Eagle County. One rider was partially buried and was able to extricate himself and go for help. The avalanche carried the other two riders into a gully in the drainage bottom. Avalanche debris piled up deeply and they were fully buried and killed. Search and Rescue volunteers recovered the bodies on February 16. The avalanche occurred on a northeast-facing below treeline slope, around 9800 feet in elevation. It was about 650 feet wide and ran about 120 vertical feet. The avalanche initiated in the old snow layers about three feet below the snow surface. It stepped down to a weak layer near the ground, about five feet deep. Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and everyone affected by this accident. You can view the preliminary report at https://avalanche.state.co.us/accidents/colorado/