Two people are dead after getting trapped under an avalanche they accidentally triggered

(CNN) Two snowmobilers in Colorado were killed after they were buried in an avalanche they accidentally triggered Saturday afternoon, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said Sunday.

A third person who was snowmobiling with the group in the area of Muddy Pass, north of Vail, was able to free himself and alert authorities, according to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office. The backcountry avalanche forecast in Eagle County is rated considerable, meaning dangerous avalanche conditions were reported in the area.

The avalanche happened below the tree line at an elevation of around 9,800 feet, the avalanche information center said.

Rescue efforts Saturday were suspended overnight because of dangerous weather conditions and for the safety of rescue teams, Eagle County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jessie Porter told CNN.

Multiple agencies including the Colorado Avalanche Information Center were involved in the search for the two snowmobilers. Their bodies were recovered Sunday.