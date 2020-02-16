An 8-year-old girl and her friends dressed as Target employees and took over a store for her birthday

(CNN) Brayden Lawrence turned 8 on Sunday and had her birthday party at her favorite place on Earth: Target.

That's right -- the Atlanta girl and about 10 of her friends went to their local Target dressed in red shirts and khakis and took over the store. Target was the theme, with the girls participating in a scavenger hunt and Brayden checking them out at register No. 8 once it was done.

"Brayden is obsessed with Target," said Rikki Jackson, Brayden's aunt, who tweeted pictures and video of the party. "She will literally just ask to go walk up and down the aisles. She loves it and will spend hours in Target."

No, Target doesn't do parties. We had to ask special permission from the manager lmao. — Rik (@RikDrip) February 16, 2020

Brayden's mother, Jessica Smith, told CNN on Sunday she started brainstorming with friends and family about how to celebrate Brayden's birthday.

