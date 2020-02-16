This teen created the viral Renegade dance. Thanks to K Camp, she's finally getting credit

(CNN) The Renegade is one of the most popular dances on social media right now and the teenager behind it is finally getting credit, thanks to a tweet from K Camp.

The Atlanta rapper's song "Lottery" is taking over the world, and it's largely due to the Renegade dance challenge flooding TikTok.

But what most people don't know is where the dance originated.

It's no longer a mystery.

K Camp on Friday tweeted a video of himself with Jalaiah Harmon, 14 and her friend Skylar, 13. The girls were jamming out to "Lottery" and performing the dance.

