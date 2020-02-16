Jalaiah Harmon, the teen who created the viral Renegade dance, performed at the NBA All-Star game

(CNN) The teenage girl behind the Renegade got her time to shine Sunday during the NBA All-Star game.

Jalaiah Harmon, 14, performed her viral dance in front of thousands at Chicago's United Center.

Jalaiah, creator of Renegade, performs at the NBA All-Star Game! pic.twitter.com/w5qtYTrjeh — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2020

Prior to All-Star weekend, most people didn't even know Jalaiah had created the dance.

That is until Friday when Atlanta rapper K Camp tweeted a video of himself with Jalaiah and her friend Skylar, 13. The girls were jamming out to his hit "Lottery" and performing the dance.

Thank you Jalaiah and Skylar for helping make lottery the BIGGEST song in the world. Tell the blogs eat it up! pic.twitter.com/HOo2jy5TAH — K CAMP (@kcamp) February 15, 2020

"Thank you Jalaiah and Skylar for helping make lottery the BIGGEST song in the world," he said. "Tell the blogs eat it up!"

