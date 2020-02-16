A lost purse from 1957 was discovered inside a wall of an Ohio school

(CNN) The mystery of the contents of a purse found in the space between a locker and a wall in an Ohio middle school have been revealed.

The red purse covered in dust was discovered last year by Chas Pyle, a custodian at North Canton Middle School, when he was reattaching the trim between the lockers and the wall. The school district in North Canton, Ohio, posted images of the long-lost purse, trying to find its owner.

Pyle stands next to the wall where he found the purse.

After some investigating the school learned it had belonged to former student Patti Rumfola, who lost it in 1957. Rumfola passed away in 2013, but the school was able to connect with her children.

"Patti's five children were together for a family gathering in the fall where they opened the purse to have a glimpse into their mother's life as a teenager at Hoover High School," said the school's post on Facebook

The purse was dusty but still intact.

The contents of the woman's clutch were revealed on social media by the school Thursday, offering a glimpse into the life of an American teenager in the 50's. Like many women, Rumfola carried around a comb and some makeup, including powder and lipstick in the shade of "pastel pink."

Read More