Pearl River is nearing historic flood levels as Mississippi residents flee their homes

(CNN) Hundreds of people in Mississippi's capital have fled their homes as authorities fear the swollen Pearl River will soon unleash catastrophic flooding.

The Pearl River, which runs just east of downtown Jackson, hit its third-highest level on record Sunday morning at 36.38 feet. The river has been rising slower than expected but has reached its major flood stage and could crest at 38 feet by Monday -- its highest point in decades -- Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves told reporters.

Several neighborhoods in northeast and downtown Jackson have been evacuated in anticipation of the flooding. After the governor declared a state of emergency on Saturday, law enforcement officers went door to door urging at least 510 people to leave their homes, Reeves said.

Water from the swollen Pearl River pushes under the guardrail along Old Brandon Road Bridge in Jackson, Mississippi, on Sunday.

"We don't want to lose anyone as we respond to what is expected to be historic flood levels," the governor said.

Authorities are expecting a "historic, unprecedented flood" that the city has not seen in more than 30 years, Reeves said.

Read More