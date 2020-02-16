Aaron Gordon jumped over a man more than 7 feet tall and still lost the NBA Slam Dunk Contest

(CNN) Saturday's AT&T Slam Dunk Contest was definitely one that will be hotly debated for years.

Gordon had received a perfect score from each of the five judges in all of the previous rounds. Jones had amazing dunks, and he too scored a perfect 50 in the final round , leading to the tie-breaking dunk-off.

In Gordon's last attempt, which was not planned, he jumped over Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall, who is 7 feet 5 inches tall. Gordon is 6 feet 8 inches.

Unbelievable that Aaron Gordon dunked over 7'5" Tacko Fall and didn't get a 50.#ATTSlamDunk



Tacko told an ESPN reporter after the dunk that he was "scared for his life."