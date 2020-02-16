1 person is killed, 4 others hurt in Connecticut nightclub shooting

By Jay Croft and Alta Spells, CNN

Updated 10:59 AM ET, Sun February 16, 2020

At the Majestic Lounge in Hartford, Connecticut, five people were shot, one fatally, early Sunday morning, according to police.
(CNN)One person was killed and four more injured in a nightclub shooting in Hartford, Connecticut, police said Sunday morning.

Hartford police tweeted that the dead person is a 28-year-old man. A man and a woman were in surgery. The other two victims were in stable condition.
The shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Majestic Lounge, CNN affiliate WTNH reported.
Preliminary information indicates a disturbance between two groups inside the nightclub preceded the shooting, affiliate WFSB reported. It was not a random shooting and it's too early to determine if it's gang-related, Lt. Paul Cicero of the Hartford Police Department told the station.
    The major crimes and crime scene divisions of the Hartford Police Department are on scene, along with support units.