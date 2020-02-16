1 person is killed, 4 others hurt in Connecticut nightclub shooting

By Alta Spells, CNN

Updated 10:16 AM ET, Sun February 16, 2020

(CNN)One person was killed and four more injured in a nightclub shooting in Hartford, Connecticut, police said Sunday morning.

Hartford police tweeted that the dead person is a 28-year-old man. A man and a woman were in surgery. The other two victims were in stable condition.
A preliminary investigation suggested a disturbance inside the nightclub led to the shooting, said Lt. Paul Cicero with the Hartford Police Department.
The major crimes and crime scene divisions of the Hartford Police Department are on scene, along with support units.