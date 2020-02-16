In just 1 week, 3 states considered bills to ban discrimination based on hair texture or style

(CNN) In just one week, three states around the nation introduced or advanced bills that would ban hair discrimination.

The recent bills come after 'Hair Love's' Oscar

The flurry of activity around these bills come as director Matthew A. Cherry won an Oscar for the short film "Hair Love," a story about a black father trying to do his daughter's hair.

Matthew A. Cherry won an Academy Award for best animated short for the film "Hair Love."

In his acceptance speech, Cherry pushed for the CROWN Act to be passed around the nation.

"'Hair Love' was done because we wanted to see more representation in animation, we wanted to normalize black hair and there's a very important issue out there, the CROWN Act. If we can help get this passed in all 50 states it will help stories like Deandre Arnold's ... stop to happen," Cherry said.

Nearly two dozen states are considering action

The CROWN Act is already law in California New York and New Jersey . At least 22 states are considering the legislation, and local jurisdictions like Cincinnati, Ohio, and Montgomery County, Maryland, have passed it too.

The legislation has also been introduced