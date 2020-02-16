Bald eagles across the United States are dying from lead poisoning

(CNN) Bald eagles across the United States are dying from lead bullets -- but it's not because they're being shot.

The Cape Fear Raptor Center , North Carolina's largest eagle rehab facility, has treated seven eagles in the past month for lead poisoning, executive director Dr. Joni Shimp told CNN.

Since November, at least 80% of the eagles the facility has euthanized were put down because of lead poisoning.

Hunters use lead bullets to kill deer and other animals. Although the hunters aren't targeting eagles, the birds are still indirectly affected when they consume animals shot with those bullets.

"Hunters in no way, shape or form intentionally try to kill an eagle, vulture or any other species," she said.

