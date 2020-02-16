Elton John had to stop a performance because of 'walking pneumonia.' What does that mean?

(CNN)No, this pneumonia doesn't have legs.
But the term "walking pneumonia" entered the spotlight Sunday when singer Elton John had to stop a performance in New Zealand.
"I want to thank everyone who attended the #EltonFarewellTour gig in Auckland tonight," the 72-year-old music icon tweeted. "I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible."
So how is it possible that someone with walking pneumonia "played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more"?