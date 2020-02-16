Victims thought they were paying millions to free hostages. But the 'minister' who asked them was a fraudster in a mask

Paris, France (CNN) There was a sense of urgency in the voice of the man claiming to be France's defense minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

"We're talking about the lives of French citizens and we would like to free them. If we don't, we expect the worst," the man said in an audio recording of a telephone solicitation obtained by CNN.

"I need to know if you can join us in this mission so we can carry it out and if the answer is 'yes' then I will alert the presidency to say we have someone who can act as a mediator for us."

On the receiving end of the telephone line was Olivier de Boisset, a Frenchman who heads an IT company in Niger.

De Boisset was being asked to wire over 2 million dollars to allegedly help free French hostages being held by terrorists in Mali.

