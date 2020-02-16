Microsoft Surface Books, Pro 4 and Laptop 2s to see discounts on Presidents Day

We're big fans of Microsoft's Surface line of devices, from the 2-in-1 Surface Pro to the more familiar Surface Laptop line. Whether you opt for a clamshell or a tablet with a built-in kickstand, you'll have a powerful machine.

Stack Social has slashed prices on tons of factory recertified Microsoft Surface devices for Presidents Day. And as part of an ongoing partnership between CNN Underscored and Stack Social, you can score exclusive deals with even bigger discounts on products.

All of the products below are inspected and restored by the manufacturer. They're rigorously tested and any imperfections are fixed. The warranty is also reset, so you can be sure that this refurbished tech is high quality.

Plus, CNN Underscored readers get an exclusive 15% off sitewide with code PRESIDENT15. Take advantage of this weekend sale and receive massive discounts on all these refurbished gadgets.

Surface Book 13.5" Core i7 256GB — Platinum (Factory Recertified) ($1,109, originally $2,499.99; stacksocial.com)

Microsoft's Surface Book gives you a tablet when you need it on top of a full clamshell laptop. A majority of the hardware is found in the top half, but it can dock with the base, which contains a keyboard and trackpad. This model is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor with 8GBs of RAM, has integrated Intel graphics and 256GB of storage. If you want something more affordable, Stack Social has an Intel Core i5 Surface Book for $529.99 from $1,499.99. Those looking for more graphics power can opt for this Surface Book with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GBs of RAM, 512GB of storage and a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics card for $879 from $2,799.

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 12.3" 8GB RAM 256GB Silver (Factory Recertified) ($499, originally $1,499.99; stacksocial.com)

The Surface Pro 4 debuted in 2017 and still has a similar design and feel to the more recent Pro models. This Pro 4 features a 12.3-inch Pixel Sense display and is powered by a 6th Generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GBs of RAM. You'll also find 256GB of internal storage, all running on Windows 10 Pro. This does not include a TypeCover.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 Intel Core i7 512GB — Platinum (Factory Recertified) ($1,509, originally $2,499.99; stacksocial.com)

You can save on a 13-inch Surface Laptop 2 from 2018 with more of a traditional clamshell laptop. It features a 13.5-inch PixelSense display, which delivers a resolution of 2,256x1,504. It runs Windows 10 Home, is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor with 16GBs of RAM and 512GBs of storage and comes in a sleek platinum color. You'll receive a excellent value for $1,509.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.