Microsoft Surface Books, Pro 4 and Laptop 2s are seeing discounts this Presidents Day

We're pretty big fans of Microsoft's Surface line of devices, from the truly 2-in-1 Surface Pro to the more familiar focused Surface Laptop line. Whether you opt for a clamshell or a tablet with a built-in kickstand, you'll find yourself with a powerful machine.

And for Presidents Day, Stack Social has slashed prices on tons of factory recertified Microsoft Surface devices.

All of the products we listed below are inspected and restored by the manufacturer. They're rigorously tested, and any imperfections are completely fixed. The warranty is also reset on each of the products, so you can be sure that this refurbished tech is high quality.

Plus, CNN Underscored readers get an exclusive 15% off sitewide with code PRESIDENT15.

Surface Book 13.5" Core i7 256GB - Platinum (Factory Recertified) ($1,109, originally $2,499.99; stacksocial.com)

Microsoft's Surface Book gives you a tablet when you need it on top of a full clamshell laptop. A majority of the hardware is actually found in the top half, and it can dock into the base, which contains a normal keyboard and trackpad. This particular model is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor with 8GBs of RAM, has integrated Intel graphics and offers 256GB of storage. If you want something a bit more affordable, Stack Social has an Intel Core i5 Surface Book for $529.99 from $1,499.99. Those looking for a little more graphics power can opt for this Surface Book with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GBs of RAM, 512GB of storage and a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics card for $879 from $2,799.

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 12.3" 8GB RAM 256GB Silver (Factory Recertified) ($499, originally $1,499.99; stacksocial.com)

The Surface Pro 4 originally debuted in 2017 and still has a similar design and feel to the more recent Pro models. This Pro 4 features a 12.3-inch Pixel Sense display and is powered by a 6th Generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GBs of RAM. You'll also find 256GB of internal storage, all running on Windows 10 Pro. This does not include a TypeCover.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 Intel Core i7 512GB - Platinum (Factory Recertified) ($1,509, originally $2,499.99; stacksocial.com)

Lastly, you can save on a 13-inch Surface Laptop 2 from 2018. This is more of a traditional clamshell laptop. It features a 13.5-inch PixelSense display, which delivers a resolution of 2256 x 1504. It's running Windows 10 Home and is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor with 16GBs of RAM and 512GBs of storage. You're getting a big value for $1,509, and this model of the Laptop 2 is in a sleek platinum color.

