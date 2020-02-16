Disney actress Nikita Pearl Waligwa, who appeared in 'Queen of Katwe,' dead at 15

(CNN) A Disney actress died Saturday following a brain tumor, according to the Ugandan school where she was a student.

Nikita Pearl Waligwa, who appeared in the 2016 Disney film " Queen of Katwe ," was 15.

The movie tells the true story of Phiona Mutesi who went from living in Uganda's slums to becoming an international chess star. Nikita played the main character's friend Gloria in the film.

Nikita's school, Gayaza High School, tweeted about her death Sunday.

"Fare thee well Nikita Pearl Waligwa. You were a darling to many and we have lost you to brain tumor at such a tender age," the school's tweet read. "Rest in Perfect Peace dear."

Read More