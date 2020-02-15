A Texas teen bought 170 flowers to give every girl at his school a Valentine

(CNN) Anyone who's been to high school knows how dreadful Valentine's Day can be for teenagers.

Those with admirers or significant others will get love notes, flowers and chocolates delivered to them in class or secretly in their lockers. But for everyone else, it can be downright heartbreaking.

A Texas student didn't want any of the girls at his high school to feel down this year — so he bought every one of them a flower.

Jayme Wooley, a sophomore at Axtell High School near Waco, Texas, said he got the idea after seeing some girls not receive any Valentines the year before.

"Over the past couple of years that I've been at Axtell, not all of the girls were able to get flowers and stuff. Sometimes, it'd just be a secret admirer or popular girls," Wooley told CNN. "It felt heartbreaking knowing that not every girl was feeling special."

