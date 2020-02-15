Google Doodle honors Susan B. Anthony on her birthday

(CNN) Google is honoring a key leader of the women's suffrage movement, Susan B. Anthony, and celebrating her 200th birthday with a Google Doodle.

Anthony worked tirelessly for voting rights for women, but died 14 years before the 19th Amendment -- later known as the Susan B. Anthony amendment -- was ratified.

Susan B. Anthony with Elizabeth Cady Stanton, photo from the Library of Congress.

Anthony was one of America's key social reformers, also fighting to abolish slavery. She was influenced by her family and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, whom she met in 1851. Anthony and Stanton were passionate in their fight for women's rights.They co-founded the American Equal Rights Association, started the magazine "The Revolution" and remained friends throughout their lives.

Stanton was not Anthony's only friend who believed in her views on equality. She was also friends with and influenced by other social reformers and abolitionists, like Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass

American abolitionist and suffragette Susan B Anthony in 1898.

Anthony defied the laws of her time by voting in the 1872 elections in her town of Rochester, New York.

