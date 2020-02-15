'Sex and the City' actress Lynn Cohen dies at 86

(CNN) 'Sex and the City' actress Lynn Cohen died on Friday in New York, according to her manager Josh Pultz. She was 86.

The veteran screen and stage actress was best known for her role as Magda the housekeeper in the popular HBO series. She appeared in 13 episodes between 2000 and 2004 and reprised her role in the 2008 "Sex and the City" movie and its 2010 sequel.

Her character Magda was employed as a housekeeper and a nanny by the character Miranda Hobbes, played by Cynthia Nixon.

She made multiple appearances in the "Law and Order" TV franchise, appearing in the main series as well as "Law and Order: Criminal Intent" and "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit," according to IMDB.

More recently, she made an appearance in 2018 in the successful Amazon Prime series, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

