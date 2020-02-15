Watch boxer Ryan Garcia knock out Francisco Fonseca in just over a minute into their match

(CNN) Ryan Garcia needed one round and less than two minutes to defend his WBC silver lightweight boxing champion title Friday.

One minute, 20 seconds into his match against Francisco Fonseca, Garcia delivered a lightning left hook to Fonseca's chin. Fonseca dropped backwards to the canvas and lay there with his arms over his head.

The win moved Garcia's flawless record to 20-0 with 17 knockouts in his professional career.

Friday's first-round knockout at the Honda Center in Anaheim California, wasn't the first for Garcia.

In November, the California native beat Romero Duno just 1 minute, 38 seconds into the bout to earn his silver lightweight belt.

