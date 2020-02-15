A woman posing as a newborn photographer drugged a mother at her home and planned to steal her baby, police say

(CNN) A Washington woman allegedly posed as newborn photographer along with her daughter and drugged a woman in an attempt to steal her baby, police say.

The 38-year-old suspect was arrested Friday on multiple felony charges, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. Her 16-year-old daughter was also taken into custody.

Authorities began investigating after a woman called 911 last week and reported feeling "numbness, drowsiness, instability on her feet and was vomiting," the sheriff's department said.

The victim said she believed she had been drugged by another woman she met through a Facebook group, according to police. The suspect advertised newborn photoshoots, saying they would be free because she was trying to build a portfolio, police said.

The suspect visited the woman's home three times, according to police.

