Pearl River flooding: Mississippi governor declares emergency as water rises in Jackson

(CNN) A swollen Pearl River may soon reach its highest point in decades at Mississippi's capital, prompting the governor to urge people in mandatory evacuation zones to leave their homes by sundown Saturday.

"Please, please get out before dark tonight," Gov. Tate Reeves said at a news conference, addressing hundreds of people whom officials have asked to evacuate near the river in the Jackson area.

The Pearl River, already moderately flooding some neighborhoods around northeast Jackson, may rise to 38 feet sometime Saturday night or Sunday, Reeves said.

At 38 feet, "a large number of homes are flooded in northeast Jackson," and water will enter some buildings downtown, according to the National Weather Service.

Some 2,400 homes and other buildings are at risk of being flooded, Reeves said.

