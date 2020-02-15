Happy 43rd birthday to the oldest male black rhino in the US

(CNN) Happy birthday, Toshi!

An endangered rhinoceros at a Miami, Florida, zoo turned 43 and is now the oldest male black rhino in the United States.

To celebrate Toshi's milestone, Zoo Miami staffers and volunteers made him a heart-shaped cake, frozen ice blocks with his name and sang together "Happy Birthday."

Toshi celebrated his birthday with a special cake made for him.

Toshi was born in Hiroshima, Japan, in 1977 and moved to Miami in 1983 as part of a breeding recommendation, according to Zoo Miami

He produced at least five offspring over the years but he's now enjoying retirement and some good back scratches from staffers at an off-exhibit area of the zoo.

